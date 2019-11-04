Deter tobacco use, support 1A

On behalf of Mountain Family Health Centers, we urge Pitkin County voters to vote “yes” on ballot issue 1A in the fall election.

Mountain Family Health Centers provides care to more than 3,300 Pitkin County and southwestern Eagle County residents at our Basalt Integrated Health Center. We are concerned about the health problems caused by tobacco in cigarettes, e-cigarettes (or vaping), and other uses. Tobacco use remains the most preventable cause of disease, disability and death in Colorado, killing more than 5,000 Coloradans each year. Approximately 96% of smokers began smoking before the age of 21.

Ballot issue 1A will create a dedicated sales tax on all cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine products. Colorado state tobacco tax is one of the lowest in the country and e-cigarettes are not taxed by the state of Colorado. Price increases have been shown to have the largest impact on youth initiation and use: for every 10% increase in the price, there is a 7% decrease in youth use and a 4% overall decrease. Taxes collected will be dedicated to public health programs, including tobacco and substance abuse prevention, mental health programs and enforcement, as well as administration of tax collection.

Please join us in voting for ballot issue 1A in Pitkin County.

Dr. Anneliese Heckert

Basalt Site medical director, Mountain Family Health Centers

Dr. Gary Schreiner

Behavioral health director, Mountain Family Health Centers

Ross Brooks

CEO, Mountain Family Health Centers