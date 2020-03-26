Desperately seeking local leadership

Where is our mayor? Where is our city council? Where are our town elected leaders?

Personally I feel “because we are a small town that hosts guests from all over the world,” we as full-time residents need to hear directly from our local leaders on exactly what they doing to ensure our health and safety.

Why do we have to hear it secondhand from the papers? Where are you? You should be holding briefings so we hear from you directly on what is being done here locally for the people who live and work in this town year-round.

Noelle Hernandez

Aspen