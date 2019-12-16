Deputy Hufnagle has positively influenced many

As a teacher who had the honor to work with Deputy Huff for the past 12 years, I have some things I would like to share with the community about him. His presence in our schools makes teachers and staff feel safe; in this day and age that is no small accomplishment.

Huff and his partners Brian Stevens and Bruce Benjamin have saved more lives then they are probably aware of. He always does his job with professionalism and integrity. He is able to build strong relationships with kids and adults in the schools. I am a better person for having had him in my life, and other people are as well.

Skye Solheim

Aspen