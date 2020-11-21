 Dems keeping hacking away | AspenTimes.com
Dems keeping hacking away

Democrats seek to eliminate or neutralize the Electoral College. They think that’d guarantee perpetual control of the White House. There’s an easier way. Keep hacking election software. Works like a charm.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

 

