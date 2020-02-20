Democrat debate was a disgrace
I am sickened and disgusted with the total lack of civility in our government and in the presidential race. I thought maybe, somehow, the Democrats would rise above the brutal attacks and name calling.
Thursday night’s debate proved otherwise. The man in our highest office, and those seeking that office, are an embarrassing disgrace. What are we accomplishing by this. What are we teaching our children. This must be stopped.
Eric Simon
Snowmass Village
