Dem cities show dysfunction

In Seattle, Dems have allowed armed “protesters” to take control of a six-block area. There, Dems have liberalized laws to the extent that the same 100 criminals committed over 3,800 crimes in just one year! And they want to defund the police!

Dem-controlled cities and states have the highest crime rates, highest unemployment, and highest taxes. Dysfunctional schools are an added bonus.

Tell me, why would any sane person vote for such systemic incompetence?

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle