Deliver your Aspen PO complaints to elected officials

The U.S. Postal Service facilities in Aspen and Snowmass are a nightmare. I would hope that when Sens. Bennet and Gardner as well as Rep. Tipton are in town for speaking and fundraising events that their hosts will bring them to our facilities and take them behind the scenes so the individuals who set funding levels and have oversight of the work rules can see first-hand how policy is being executed.

On the other hand, as a 15-plus year resident, I have found JR and Maureen over the years to be highly competent and pleasant people working hard to serve their community in an outdated facility and helping difficult clients with amazing patience. There was a new young lady in the lobby helping people with the postage machine on Christmas Eve after the main office had closed. My longtime carrier in Mountain Valley, the now-retired Jack, was the picture of efficiency, pleasantness and competency and my current carrier in Brush Creek, Kris, consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty and is a pleasure to have in the neighborhood.

Let us all remember not to criticize the soldiers at the USPS; they are doing their best with a difficult situation they have no control over. Hold the generals responsible at the ballot box!

Jim Dowley

Aspen