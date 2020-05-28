DeGolia’s values qualify him for Holy Cross board

Protecting our land, water, and climate is critical to ensuring that future generations have the same opportunities we have had to enjoy the beautiful mountains, rivers, and other wild places that are the reasons many of us live in the Roaring Fork Valley. Many Roaring Fork Valley residents have by now received their ballots for this year’s Holy Cross Energy board election, one of the least well-known but most important elections we can participate in to ensure the places we love are sustained for generations to come.

I’ve gotten to know Alex DeGolia over the last few years as a thoughtful and steadfast champion for these values. I know that his motivations for climate advocacy are the same as mine and many others’ who live here — deep respect and admiration for wild places resulting from time spent outside. Alex would be an excellent addition to the Holy Cross board and sure to expand on significant progress to-date transitioning to clean energy and tackling climate change locally.

Sloan Shoemaker

Carbondale