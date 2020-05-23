DeGolia would bring fresh blood to Holy Cross board

For over 80 years the Holy Cross Energy cooperative has provided reliable energy throughout our valleys. Holy Cross has met the challenges of our changing times and growing needs. My family and I live on a rural ranch powered by Holy Cross. When the power goes out, the crews arrive in record time, day or night, any weather, and take care of the problem. I am most impressed and grateful for such friendly local service from Holy Cross.

The upcoming election asks for us to vote for a northern district and a western district candidate before June 2. As power-using members, we have a say in the future of Holy Cross. I am very interested in how energy will be provided and used by my children, grandchildren and future generations. I also am interested in how that energy will support and impact the resources, the communities, the environment and the climate. Electricity is much more than just a wall socket. It’s what’s behind the wall socket that matters.

I am pleased to see some new blood interested in the Holy Cross Energy future. I can wholeheartedly recommend Alex DeGolia for a position on the board. I have had the privilege of working with Alex on the Thompson Divide Coalition board. He is smart, insightful, articulate and thoughtful. I can’t think of a better person than Alex to join the Holy Cross board and represent the next generation. Alex has worked with clean energy issues from Washington, D.C., to Carbondale. It is his career and his passion. Alex will bring to Holy Cross a fresh look at the current strong operation of Holy Cross with an eye to the future of affordable, clean and reliable energy. He loves our mountain valleys and he will love designing ways to build the future of clean energy here at home.

Vote for Alex DeGolia for Holy Cross Energy board.

Judy Fox-Perry

Carbondale