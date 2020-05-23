DeGolia for Holy Cross board

In recent years, Colorado lawmakers have made significant strides toward meeting the demands of the moment by passing nation-leading new climate legislation. These new policies have set us on a path to cleaner air, healthier families, cheaper electricity, and new opportunities for Colorado to be a center for innovation and economic development in the new energy economy.

To create the future we all want we need strong utility partners like Holy Cross Energy. Holy Cross is leading the way in demonstrating that clean, renewable energy is also more reliable and affordable than alternatives. You likely received your ballot for this year’s Holy Cross election within the last few days. As a member-owned cooperative, voting in the Holy Cross election is our chance to create the energy policies we want for the region.

I believe Alex DeGolia is the best candidate to expand on work to date to support to innovation, emissions reductions, and affordability and reliability. Alex works on clean energy policy across the West and previously served in the White House. He understands the relationship between what is done locally and what we do at the state legislature and elsewhere, which in turn means he can help lead Holy Cross to a future that takes advantage of policy opportunities to benefit our communities locally.

Please remember to vote by June 2 and when you fill in your ballot, remember it’s your chance to make sure the Holy Cross board represents your values and priorities. I encourage you to vote for Alex DeGolia to support a clean energy future.

Dylan Roberts

State representative, House District 26 (Eagle and Routt counties)