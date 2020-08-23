Deflating We-cycle would benefit those struggling
I just read about the tsunami about to hit the landlord-tenant population (“Evictions loom as next challenge in Roaring Fork Valley’s economic crisis,” Aug. 20, aspentimes.com). If the city/county is searching for funds, how about taking the $482,000 that is allocated to the We-cycle program and begin with that whopper of expenditure and use it toward a really humane need.
Peter Johnson
Aspen
