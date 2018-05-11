Dandy job on flowers

We need to acknowledge the success of Carbondale's dandy yellow cred in reducing poison put on the land. Also we need to acknowledge all the lawns in the valley and state with the bright golden light reflecting dandelions like the amazing fields at St. Benedict's Monastery in Old Snowmass. Dandelions prove the ground has not seen the blight of 2,4-D or other herbicides/pesticides like Roundup. It screams "I am safe for children and pets this year. I will not track neurotoxins into your home." Happy Dia de Dente de Lione.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale