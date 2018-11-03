Daily News columnist should take a hike
November 3, 2018
Lo Semple laughs at the thought of me crashing and getting stuck in the hypothetical skiers' breezeway through the proposed Gorsuch Haus hotel at Lift 1A. I certainly hope I get to try.
A worse scenario would be watching Semple get hopelessly tangled in the scrub oak at the side of Norway Slope trying to hike his way around Gorsuch Haus back to the ski lift. He is an excellent hiker, but spare him the misery of tick fever. Let Aspen City Council know we need the breezeway.
Roger Marolt
Snowmass
