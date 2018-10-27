Crystal Valley trail meeting incredibly inconvenient
October 27, 2018
As usual, the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board has scheduled another Carbondale-to-Crested Butte trail meeting in the middle of a week day when no working person can attend: Nov. 7, the day after Election Day at 1:00 p.m. They obviously have no intent on hearing the residents' voices who can't take time off from work to protest this ludicrous money pit that proposes to enhance the Crystal River. It doesn't need to be enhanced. It is perfectly beautiful just the way it is. Leave it alone.
Melissa Waters
Crystal River Valley
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen rape case charges detail violence
- Aspen man arrested on charges stemming from alleged rape
- Aspen Board of Education will not renew superintendent’s contract
- Zane’s Tavern expanding to Willits Town Center in Basalt along with bank, wellness center
- ‘Chi for Sheriff’ banner posting irks Mountain Rescue Aspen