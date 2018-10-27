Crystal Valley trail meeting incredibly inconvenient

As usual, the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails Board has scheduled another Carbondale-to-Crested Butte trail meeting in the middle of a week day when no working person can attend: Nov. 7, the day after Election Day at 1:00 p.m. They obviously have no intent on hearing the residents' voices who can't take time off from work to protest this ludicrous money pit that proposes to enhance the Crystal River. It doesn't need to be enhanced. It is perfectly beautiful just the way it is. Leave it alone.

Melissa Waters

Crystal River Valley