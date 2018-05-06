Crown Mountain Park tax not right approach

Dear Editor:

My mail-ballot for the Crown Mountain Park "forever" property tax increase has been sitting by my front door for a couple of weeks. Now it's too late to mail my ballot to Edwards to be counted by/on Tuesday.

The only place to drop ballots off 24 hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesday is in the red, white and blued striped ballot box outside in-front of the Eagle County Building located in Crown Mountain Park at 20 Eagle County Drive. Follow the signs or GPS location.

On election day, Tuesday the 8th, you can walk your ballot inside the Eagle County building 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

As much as I enjoy the Park, I am going to hit the Pause button and VOTE NO for this "forever" property tax as this increased property tax will never expire; and, in my opinion, this tax will hamstring what can be done at Crown Mountain in the years to come.

The Park's budget now can carry the Crown Park for a couple of years until the current mil levy property tax expires.

I believe with teamwork between Crown Park District Board, and, the following areas which make up the Metro District for Crown Mountain Park, along with Pitkin & Eagle Counties:

Old Snowmass

Town of Basalt

Snowmass Creek and Capital Creek Valleys

Fryingpan River Valley

Southern portion of Missouri Heights, and the

Neighborhoods of Emma, El Jebel, Sopris Village, Willits, Blue lake and Holland Hills.

​We can find a different solution for revenue besides raising property taxes on May 8.

​Respectfully,

Toni Kronberg

Old Snowmass