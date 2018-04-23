Crown Mountain Park needs your vote

This letter is directed at those who question Crown Mountain Park's need for additional funds to keep liquid financially. In October 2016, Crown Mountain Park hired Borne Consulting to prepare a report on the issues pertaining to Crown Mountain Park. It is 56 pages long and extremely complete. They are the experts on this subject.

Bottom line is that Crown Mountain Park and recreation without additional funding is in financial trouble in the very near future.

Please support Crown Mountain at this election.

Tom Bristol

Carbondale