Crown Mountain Park is an investment in our future

We as a community and as a valley are very fortunate to have Crown Mountain Park. This property, this space and this vision are what makes the mid valley different from other communities. The recreational attributes and facilities are amazing, but, the vastness of the open space in the middle of a place that is constantly under the barrage of land values and development are what make this place a critical investment by voters in the district. An investment in the wise management and capital maintenance of Crown Mountain Park helps protect our property values. Please join me and hundreds of other property owners in the district that recognize the importance of wise investment in Crown Mountain Park. Even if you are not a regular user of Crown Mountain Park, the value of having this space available and within close proximity is important for all of us an investment in the future.

Please support 7A

Stephen Ellsperman

Carbondale