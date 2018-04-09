Crown Mountain Park a valuable asset
April 9, 2018
Having an accessible park like Crown Mountain Park in the mid-valley is a valuable asset that brings joy to our family. The fact that we have a large place hosting multiple actives for everyone from young to old to enjoy the outdoors right in our backyard is appreciated.
Eric, Amy, Jo and Ian Westerman
