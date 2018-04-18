Crown Mountain Park a community asset

Crown Mountain Park has been an essential and consistent part of our family and friends lives. In the past 12 years, our family has participated in: soccer, baseball, softball, BMX, camps, clinics, Easter egg hunts, dog walks, trail runs, hikes, easy single-track mountain biking, lounging in the park, special events, live music, barbecues, birthday parties — all of which have been hosted at Crown Mountain Park. Without appropriate funding and capital reserves, the Crown Mountain recreation and personal experience will be devalued tremendously. I feel the park is critical to the vitality and recreation of the Roaring Fork Valley. Vote yes on 7A.

Tim Power Smith

Carbondale