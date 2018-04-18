Crown Mountain Park a community asset
April 18, 2018
Crown Mountain Park has been an essential and consistent part of our family and friends lives. In the past 12 years, our family has participated in: soccer, baseball, softball, BMX, camps, clinics, Easter egg hunts, dog walks, trail runs, hikes, easy single-track mountain biking, lounging in the park, special events, live music, barbecues, birthday parties — all of which have been hosted at Crown Mountain Park. Without appropriate funding and capital reserves, the Crown Mountain recreation and personal experience will be devalued tremendously. I feel the park is critical to the vitality and recreation of the Roaring Fork Valley. Vote yes on 7A.
Tim Power Smith
Carbondale
