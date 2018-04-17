Crown Mountain board should rethink proposal

I have decided to vote "no" on the Crown Mountain 1.95 mill levy.

Crown Mountain board member Katie Schowerer claims the overall plan is fiscally irresponsible.

This mill levy would triple the Crown Mountain operations budget. The proposal does not specify how the money will be spent. Also a sunset provision is not connected to the tax, causing it to exist indefinitely.

I suggest the Crown Mountain Board of Directors rethink this proposal and then bring it back to the voters.

Patrice K. Becker

Basalt