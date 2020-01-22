Crosstown Shuttle under-used in Aspen

To the honorable mayor and Aspen City Council,

Thank you for giving us an opportunity to present a request for extended crosstown bus service for the West End.

As you know, the Crosstown Shuttle runs only seasonally, during winter ski and summer music times. In the offseason, spring and fall, West End residents are on their own. All well and good. However, our reasonable request for extended hourly service seemed to be resisted by one member of the council because of their personal work situation.

I feel the comments were inappropriate. Our request for two hours of extended bus service is reasonable and affordable, given the fact that our property taxes more than pay for the city services rendered.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen