Cranky columnist gets in lefty’s craw

Glenn Beaton’s last opinion piece was just plain mean and stupid (“Aspen’s lefties mourn Paradise Lost but celebrate Utopia Found,” May 19, The Aspen Times. Glenn and his crusty old fart brothers pretty much state that “Aspen lefties” should be in the same realm as Castro, Pol Pot and the country of Venezuela. These old bickering farts sound as bad as Trump. I am pretty progressive and left-leaning, but I know that I am not like Castro and the dictatorship of Venezuela at all. Also, to bring in Pol Pot into this piece — if you really want to call it that — is downright stupid, as that dictator killed a million or so people. Maybe Glenn should write about dictator wannabe Trump more often.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village