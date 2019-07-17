Crackdown needed on rogue snowmobilers

Concerning snowmobiles in the wilderness: No mechanized vehicles, including snow machines of any kind, motorcycles, mountain bikes, ATVs etc. are allowed off of designated routes, winter or summer, period. All mechanized traffic must stay on roads or designated routes year round.

That means no snowmobiling off road in the winter. No Indy Pass powder fields, no Richmond Ridge off roading except where specifically allowed, no Little Italian Basin. No off roading. Period.

Snowmobiles have been flaunting this law for years and it is way past time to crack down on them.

Mike Trecker

Aspen