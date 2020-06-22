Cover up for the common good
Hey, Roaring Fork Valley. Wake up. Covid is not a political issue. It is definitely a public health issue. Entire countries don’t shut down because of the common cold. COVID-19 is highly contagious and deadly. If you are not going to wear a mask or physically distance, you need to stay home. You are encroaching on our community’s health and safety.
You don’t live on a private island. You live in a community. Show some personal responsibility. Stop potentially killing your neighbors.
You think the face mask is uncomfortable. I am pretty sure a breathing tube is more uncomfortable. You’re young, you’ll survive … maybe, but will your mom? It just takes one person to spread COVID-19 exponentially. Stop yelling about your personal freedom when you could be a deadly weapon.
Yes, you have the freedom to not physically distance or wear a mask, but it is kind of like drinking and driving. You are not only endangering yourself but those around you. We are in the midst of a pandemic. Your cavalier attitude wouldn’t exist if there was no lag time and people started keeling over around you. Your actions have consequences, possibly deadly ones.
I encourage people to speak up to keep our community healthy. Social pressure is powerful. We live in a society and we are all trying to survive. Be compassionate, kind and responsible. Wear a mask and give some space.
Elizabeth Mullen
Aspen
