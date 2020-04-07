Councilman Q&A session on Wednesday

Many of you have been requesting additional information on the status of our ongoing COVID-19 response. To meet this need I am trying out new communication channels.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, I will be hosting an Instagram Live Q&A session. This is an opportunity to have your unanswered questions on COVID-19 addressed.

If Instagram is new to you, please download the app on your phone, create a profile and follow @SkippyMesirow. At 1 p.m. you can access my profile by selecting the magnifying glass on the top right and entering my name. You can then click the LIVE circle at the top left. You will be able to watch a live feed of others’ questions and can type your own questions into the box below for real-time answers that you and others can watch.

I will provide the most up-to-date information and perspective I have gathered from professionals and response workers in our valley, and refer you to resources, sites and organizations for additional up-to-date information.

We are in uncertain times and we will get through this. We are in this together and for that I am grateful.

Skippy Mesirow

Aspen