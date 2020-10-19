Council will bring fresh housing ideas to BOCC

In the race for Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, District 4, Chris Council deserves a look. Chris and I served together on the Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority board in the past and his thoughtful and well-reasoned ideas undoubtedly benefited our pioneering housing authority.

His input at the county commissioner level will be invaluable in helping to advance housing in our community. Whether a business owner, taxpayer, or resident of APCHA, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Chris Council for BOCC.

Carson Schmitz

Snowmass Village