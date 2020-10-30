Council will bring clear thinking to BOCC
I’ve been watching elections around here for almost four decades and I want to start out by first giving a big shout-out to all the candidates who are running. Public office is not easy, especially during these trying times. So, a big thank-you to you all. I would also like to offer that every few years a true leader comes to the table, which is the case this election with candidate Chris Council. Chris has been endorsed by both newspapers for good reason. He is a clear thinker, brings a fresh perspective to the table and has an honest approach to the issues at hand. I am convinced this young man will become a major asset to our community as well as a welcome addition to the conversation starting day one.
I’m voting for Chris Council. I hope you will as well. Thank you.
Bob Bowden
Aspen
