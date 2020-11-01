Council thanks supporters
As we head toward the finish line for the election, I would like to thank the countless individuals who have supported and encouraged me to run for Pitkin County commissioner. Just as it takes a village to campaign for public office, once elected, it takes the collaboration of all the county commissioners in conjunction with staff to move policy forward and affect change.
I am honored, and humbled, to have the endorsement of both of our local newspapers. During this election campaign I have done my best to put forth my ideas and policy proposals for the future of our county, especially for the issues at the forefront of everyone’s mind: COVID-19, affordable housing, growth management, health insurance and climate change. If you haven’t had a chance, please visit my website to learn more: http://www.chris4pitkin.com
I promise I will work tirelessly as a public servant for the future of our community. I am asking for your support and your vote — and no matter who you choose at the ballot box, please remember to cast your vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day!
Chris Council
Snowmass Village
