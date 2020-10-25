Council ready and qualified for Pitkin BOCC

I am writing to support Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner. Now more than ever, we are in need of elected officials who will lead our community.

Chris has clear, defined goals to address community issues — affordable housing, health insurance and smart growth being in his top three. He has years of experience working on the affordable housing issue as both a concerned citizen and an Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board member, so can see both sides. He is willing to put himself out there to address the structural issues of APCHA’s governance structure, and I believe he will follow through on his campaign promises.

Vote for Chris Council for Pitkin County!

Kimbo Brown-Schirato

Aspen