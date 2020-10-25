Council just what Pitkin County needs

As many of your readers know, I served as executive director of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority for nearly six years. It was an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Aspen and Pitkin County, and I will always treasure the long-lasting relationships made.

My purpose in writing is to publicly endorse Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner, District 4. Chris is exactly what Pitkin County needs at this critical time — courageous and competent leadership. If you sincerely care about the future of APCHA and Pitkin County, I strongly recommend that you vote for Chris.

Chris is a natural leader and public servant. Not only did he serve as a citizen volunteer on the board of directors for APCHA, but he also lived in APCHA housing while serving on the Burlingame Phase 2 homeowners’ association.

Chris understands the complicated issues facing the housing authority’s lack of independence and funding and will rise above politics to fight for the integrity of the workforce housing system by putting facts ahead of emotions.

In their endorsement of Chris for county commissioner, the Aspen Times wrote: “Council is showing to be diplomatic yet extremely candid and would be a big asset related to communication among stakeholders regarding the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority …”

I could not agree more.

I highly recommend Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner, District 4, and hope you will support him.

Thank you.

Mike Kosdrosky

Basalt