Council is focused on community
Chris Council and I served on the Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority board together. We were involved in many housing compliance hearings and he often asked questions of merit and ones that embodied the core issue of the situation. It is evident that his focus is on the community, compliance, communication, addressing issues and making systems adjustments for more clarity.
I am proud to say that I support him for Pitkin County commissioner.
Valerie Forbes
Aspen
