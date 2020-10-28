Council has right mix of experience and commitment for Pitkin BOCC

I first met Chris Council in the summer of 1999 in a Management Development Program in Atlanta. I had just graduated from grad school and Chris joined us from PriceWaterhouseCoopers where he served as a CPA.

Over the past 21 years, I have admired Chris’ work ethic, intelligence, compassion, strong financial acumen, and leadership. Chris has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to public service that was first instilled in him by his parents and then later as an Eagle Scout. He has been involved in affordable housing efforts for the past two decades, including being a director with Habitat for Humanity and spending a year in Americorps after 9/11.

A resident of the valley for over 10 years and an avid outdoor enthusiast, Chris has continued to show his commitment to the community by serving as a member of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board and also on the HOA at Burlingame. For these reasons and many, many more, I believe Chris is the ideal candidate for commissioner, bringing with him fresh ideas, grounded in strong character.

Cindy Wood

Aspen