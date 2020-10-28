Council has right mix of experience and commitment for Pitkin BOCC
I first met Chris Council in the summer of 1999 in a Management Development Program in Atlanta. I had just graduated from grad school and Chris joined us from PriceWaterhouseCoopers where he served as a CPA.
Over the past 21 years, I have admired Chris’ work ethic, intelligence, compassion, strong financial acumen, and leadership. Chris has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to public service that was first instilled in him by his parents and then later as an Eagle Scout. He has been involved in affordable housing efforts for the past two decades, including being a director with Habitat for Humanity and spending a year in Americorps after 9/11.
A resident of the valley for over 10 years and an avid outdoor enthusiast, Chris has continued to show his commitment to the community by serving as a member of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board and also on the HOA at Burlingame. For these reasons and many, many more, I believe Chris is the ideal candidate for commissioner, bringing with him fresh ideas, grounded in strong character.
Cindy Wood
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User