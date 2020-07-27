Coronavirus deaths over reported

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reports on the Children’s Health Defense website that COVID-19 deaths are 90.2% higher than they should be. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the rules Feb. 1 in private, and without open discussion among qualified professionals who are free from conflicts of interest.

Following the guidelines from prior to Feb. 1, Colorado’s death count would and should be 176. And the total for the U.S. should be 14,365.

Donna Thompson

Aspen