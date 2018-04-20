Computer scams everywhere

With all the benefits of the online world, it is infested with capitalistic, parasitical scammers willing and able to feed upon technologically challenged saps like myself.

Recently, my laptop pooped out and I took it into Office Depot for repairs. They found it had a serious virus.

The security system I purchased a couple of months ago for $600 for five years called Geek's World not only didn't protect my computer, but it prevented the Office Depot technician from curing the virus without a total rebuild which cost $120.

After the fact, I Googled Geek's World and discovered the Better Business Bureau gave them a grade of D. It wasn't clear why, but I'm sure there are other dissatisfied customers besides me. Wish I'd Googled them before I signed on.

I bit on Geek's World's sales pitch because I was annoyed by Kapersky's incessant calls for an update and heard that Kapersky is involved in Russian hacking.

Going over January's bank balance, I noticed three charges for a total of $350 to an outfit called Just Answers. Unfamiliar with that, I called them and found they were an online service that would answer just about any question.

I use Google for that and have never heard of Just Answers. I filed a fraudulent charge complaint with my bank. I was reimbursed, but I don't know if the money came from Just Answers or my bank.

Whenever you go online, beware. It's a jungle in there.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale