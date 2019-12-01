Complexities of labor force never get easier

Nothing should make the Aspen labor force happier than employers not finding enough help. At last, a market for labor. Sick and tired of working jobs with such low wages you need two or more jobs to make ends meet? Now’s your chance to hit the boss up for a nice raise or it’s down the street. Feel the love! Show me the money!

The trouble with articles in the paper that get all the violin playing from Aspen employers is it is all one-sided. Open a business in Aspen and you are “entitled” to great workers at cheap wages. They say: town council, get on the stick. Get that subsidized housing built. Not that we are suggesting any kind of socialism. It is more than just a bed somewhere; every new working person in Aspen requires a host of services, most of which are paid by tax dollars. One of the beauties of capitalism is shucking off all the externalities onto the general public. Many of the biggest companies don’t even pay taxes. Some get rebates and subsidies.

All this is considered “friendly to business.” According to some, local councils are usually “anti-business.” They can never do enough.

Our president and his supporters talk continuously about the great economy they have produced. They don’t talk about the 40% of Americans who can’t put their hands on $400. They don’t talk about the massive amount of wealth funneled up to the upper 1%.

In an econ class I took at CMC, the first night the professor asked us about the word “economy.” What does that mean? We are all in it; the question is who benefits? Do we work to bolster the economy, or is the economy just there to produce life, liberty and happiness for us; does it work for us?

Well, it’s Thanksgiving time; be thankful if you have a good paying job and can make ends meet.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale