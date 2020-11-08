Community shows commitment to Aspen schools

As campaign co-chairs to fund the future of the Aspen School District, we want to say thank you!

Thank you to our community for supporting 2A, 2B and 4A. You have demonstrated, once again, that our citizens support strong public schools.

Thank you to the volunteers who worked on this campaign. Without you championing these issues throughout town, we wouldn’t have had these incredible results.

Thank you to our schools. This has been a difficult time for our students, teachers, administrators, staff and board of education. Our community stands by you and will continue to support all efforts to provide the best educational experience possible for our kids. We are so grateful to be part of our Aspen community.

Thank you!

Cynthia Chase and John Galambos

Aspen