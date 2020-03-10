Community should act fast on coronavirus

I fear we are not being proactive enough in light of what’s happening around the world. Italy is under a complete quarantine; still, they have what’s reported around a 5% death rate. Compare this to South Korea, who reacted quickly in testing the population, with less than a 1% rate.

I know it’s problematic to dissuade tourism because it’s exactly what our town relies on, but I fear the consequences of not acting fast will be much greater than if we delay the inevitable.

Cooper Kernan

Snowmass Village