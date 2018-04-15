Community needs Crown Mountain Park
Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District needs your help. The current funding for the park has not kept pace with the growth and expansion that has occurred over the past several years. From the clubs and leagues that use the facilities on a daily basis to the events that are held throughout the year that bring crowds of people to Basalt and the neighboring communities, the district is strained to keep pace with the growing demand.
To maintain the quality of everything at the park, from facility maintenance to infrastructure repairs and improvements, please join me in voting "yes" on 7A. If you have ever been to the park and witnessed the flurry of activity, you know that this is a special place that draws in everyone who visits. Ballots arrive this week. Please take the time to join me in continuing the work to maintain this special place in the midvalley. Vote "yes" on 7A.
Rich Pavcek
Aspen
