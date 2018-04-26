Community has opportunity to preserve Crown Mountain Park

This community has an incredible opportunity to preserve and enhance a wonderful local asset in this upcoming election — funding for the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District in posterity.

Having met with the principals, and having read and researched all the pertinent information from the consulting firm and accountants, I am thoroughly convinced that the very reasonable increase in taxes through 2022, not sun-setting, but then decreasing in 2023 and beyond (as recommended by the accounting firm), will enable the board and administration to continue to maintain and grow this incredible amenity for our benefit. Even those who may rarely, or ever, use the park, can admit that facilities of this nature are an enhancement to our valley, for the good of all.

Crown Mountain is one of our most highly utilized parks, hosting youth activities and competitive sports, jamborees, an annual balloon festival, nonprofit events, family programs, attractive features (trails, dog park, shelters, and more), providing something for everyone of all ages.

As someone who was an opponent of the proposed recreation center at Crown Mountain, I can unreservedly and unequivocally support this effort to provide much needed funding for the repairs, ongoing maintenance, and upgrades to this jewel in our community.

To paraphrase the old Fram oil filter commercials: "We can pay a little now, or we can pay much more later."

I encourage voters to join me in supporting this effort. It's as American as mom and apple pie!

Bennett A. Bramson

Basalt