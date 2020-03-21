Community can overcome crisis

We are facing a humanitarian crisis. A crisis that needs leadership. Sadly, that leadership is lacking in many countries. But local leadership can still make an impact. Only three things matter now — health, homes and food. The most needy must be helped. Governments have to protect those people by legislating against repossessions and evictions and introducing a fail-safe food-rationing scheme like the UK did in World War II.

If fear of these three vital components are reduced and/or removed, then social stability will remain and form the basis for recovery. Communities need to come together like never before; families need to support each other like never before and friends need to support each other like never before. The silver lining to this worldwide tragedy will be the re-engagement of these profoundly important basics.

Nick Heath

Aspen