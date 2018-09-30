Common-sense health protections threatened

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and the Trump administration are launching a direct attack on yet another environmental standard that keeps us and our fellow Americans healthy and safe. The New Source Performance Standards, which Wheeler has proposed rolling back, are essential for limiting dangerous methane and other toxic pollutants from being released into our air. Keeping these current standards strong and in place is a huge priority in order to protect Colorado communities.

Without these standards, companies will have no obligation to develop cost-effective and common-sense solutions to detect and repair leaks or reduce their pollution output. It has been found that the oil and gas methane standards would achieve significant reductions of methane and other harmful pollutants at a low-cost. There is absolutely no responsible reason to roll back these standards.

In a year full of record temperatures and devastating ecological disasters, it must be made clear to the administration that Coloradans care about our environment. That's why I volunteer with the student-led climate action group Defend Our Future. It is essential that we elect environmentally responsible representatives this November to ensure that the EPA begins prioritizing our health and the health of our environment.

Megan Thompson

Denver