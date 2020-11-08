Commissioners seek community input on Aspen-Pitkin County Airport

The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners wants to hear from you regarding the future of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE). The ASE vision committees worked for 15 months to create a vision document with 15 recommendations about the future of the airport. We are grateful to the 125 volunteers who dedicated themselves to that process. The BOCC reviewed those recommendations over the past eight months. We accepted some as is, added to some, and modified some. Now we would like the community to review that draft and let us know if you agree we’ve gotten it right. There is a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to hear from you. You can join us in the Hotel Jerome ballroom or attend virtually via Zoom. We ask that anyone who wants to give public input sign up at https://pitkincounty.com/asemeeting and click on the “reservations” link to sign up. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we can only accept 45 people to attend in person. There is no cap to the number of people who can join via Zoom and all attendees will be given five minutes to address the board. We also are more than happy to read any written comment you wish to submit and invite you to do so at the same link. This is not your last opportunity to share your ideas. We will consider your input and bring the final vision report to the board as a formal resolution with a first and second reading. We welcome your participation then too.

We look forward to your input and to seeing you Tuesday!

Steve Child

Chair, Board of County Commissioners

Kelly McNicholas Kury

Vice chair, BOCC