Commissioner Poschman endorses Child
It has been my pleasure to serve with Steve Child for the past four years.
Steve brings a refreshing perspective that has led to better policy. He is often the most progressive thinker, yet he often tempers it with the conservative common sense of a longtime valley rancher. He’ll uncover new perspectives, but he isn’t married to them, and he makes well-reasoned decisions. Being connected to the land, Steve has solid agriculture, environmental conservation and renewable energy credentials.
Steve has been a public servant most of his life. He taught school for years and learned how to listen, interpret, resolve and navigate conflicts early on. This is one of the most important character traits for an elected official — and it is clearly relevant to this particular election.
Additionally, Steve is the perpetual volunteer for the most difficult and unprestigious jobs … picking up trash at Carbondale Mountain Fair for years on-end, driving a school bus, removing old barbed wire to protect wildlife on our open spaces, pulling weeds, advocating for veterans and seniors, and traveling to Denver for lengthy conferences to stand up for Pitkin County, all accomplished with enthusiasm and an optimism that inspires us.
Please vote to re-elect Steve Child.
Greg Poschman
Commissioner, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User