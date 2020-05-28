Comeuppance awaits Trump, cohorts
The labelling of those who wear face masks by the president is as repugnant and morally shameful as the Nazis’ requirement that certain people wear yellow stars. Equally complicit is the failure of the cohorts of the president to repudiate his congenital hateful lying rhetoric. President Trump and his minions need to be isolated since they have an incurable case of the Black Plague (which they are spreading) and then turned loose after Nov. 3 to fend for themselves the harsh and permanent judgment of history.
Neil B. Siegel
Aspen
