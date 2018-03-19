Columnist not properly quoted

Editor's note: The following is in response to John Hoffman's letter to the editor ("Beaton should do some research," The Aspen Times, March 19).

Your letter focuses on your Trump obsession, but the column states: "Today's topic, however, is not Trump. Today's topic is the issue he raises."

In your Trump obsession, you state: "Glenn Beaton is sure that Trump would run into a school shooting unarmed." But in point of fact, the column specifically states that I don't know whether Trump would run in: "I don't know Trump well enough to judge whether he would …"

I then go on to say I "suspect" he would. In your Trump obsession, you erroneously equate "suspect" with "sure."

If you have any comment on the actual topic of the column — namely, whether you or I would run into a school shooting unarmed — I'd welcome it.

Glenn Beaton

Aspen