Colorado not appropriate for wolves

In her letter of Jan. 7, Marj Perry addresses the advisability of wolf introduction in Colorado. She questions the notion that wolf predation on deer and elk herds would have a beneficial effect on the general health of Colorado aspen trees. I agree with her. There hasn’t been enough data gathered to make that assumption.

Wolf reintroduction is an idea that continues to be tossed around. Parties to the discussion are, for the most part, ranchers on the one hand concerned about their cattle and “rewilding” enthusiasts on the other, wanting to recreate conditions of nature existing before the arrival and subsequent impact of white man.

In all the discussion there is one party that has had little or no representation: the wolves. I would like to offer some thoughts in their behalf.

Wolves have evolved as carnivores. They eat other animals to survive. When they eat newborn calves they get shot, understandable. When they eat pets or threaten humans, the get euthanized or shot. When a female is killed she may leave behind a den of pups to starve or if found, to be sent to a wildlife rehab center only to end up in zoos, unable to survive in the wild. When they get to be too many in any given place, they are “controlled” —— killed by wildlife personnel, sometimes from the air, or private parties given the job.

They are asked to live in the wild but when their wild is used by hikers and bikers, they are expected to remain out of sight. I don’t think they know that. It is a terror-filled confrontation for the hiker and it will not end well for the wolf. A posse will form in no time to “remove” it.

In short, wolves are animals not able to or wanting to mix with humans. It pains me to see humans try; and treat them poorly in an attempt to have it so. Yellowstone Park is a huge natural zoo where wolves are allowed and expected to live in an appropriate environment. Colorado is not that now and never will be.

Charlie Cole

Carbondale