Colin Wilhelm has my vote
In 2018 we elected Jared Polis as governor of Colorado, because he promised to make health care more accessible and affordable, make education better, and to make higher education more affordable.
Gov. Polis is working to accomplish things he promised; it takes time and support from us to make change happen. Colin Wilhelm, who is running for Colorado House District 57, will support Polis’s agenda.
Health care is a right, and education is especially important, now, more than ever, with technology moving so fast, challenges and breakthroughs in medicine, coronavirus and climate change threatening our existence.
Our young people should not be saddled with lifelong debt because they went to college to better themselves. We need educated people to be doctors, engineers, lawyers and mechanics.
The Republican platform is whatever Donald Trump wants to do. What is that supposed to mean to us when we are trying to decide who to vote for, and what they stand for?
We have a choice Nov. 3; we can elect people who will help Gov. Polis do what he promised, what we elected him to do.
I will be voting for Colin Wilhelm this November, to help get things done in Denver, for all Coloradans.
Vote. Encourage others to vote, up and down the ballot.
James Gilliam
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User