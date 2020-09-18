Climate leadership training scheduled Sept. 21
Greta Thunberg recently exhorted adults throughout the world to act on climate change and not just leave it to children to deal with. Roaring Fork 350.org is offering a climate leadership training from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, to prepare us to act immediately following the November elections in order to curtail fossil fuel emissions and pressure public officials to make the changes that can prevent climate catastrophe.
Some say “what difference can one person make?” The Dalai Lama said, “If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito!” This is an invitation for us all to become a swarm of mosquitoes. Please sign up for Roaring Fork 350.org climate leadership training.
Ann Johnson
Carbondale
