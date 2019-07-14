Climate hysteria to fit the calendar

The Prince of Whales is quoted as just having said: “I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to a survivable level.”

Being an Imperialist figurehead of the world where initiating actions that tax citizens, catalyze covert military operations and jail journalists like Tommy Robinson for exposing pedophilia grooming rings in Britain, such propaganda talk is modus operandi. Timing is everything; 18 months from now is the decision time of the next U.S. election. The Prince has done his Imperial part to fight the re-election of the pesky Donald Trump who threatens their diabolical and oppressive chicanery.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt