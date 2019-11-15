Climate change’s chilling effect

Climate change and the dangers of rising water has just passed the tipping point. There was a storm surge reported in Venice, Italy. The mayor blamed it on climate change and the sea level rising. The sea surge high tide was only 2 inches below the record tide surge water level of 1966.

Aspen should feel good about its eight new $1.2 million electric buses and 40 acres of solar panels based upon this “scientific evidence” that sea levels are rising at catastrophic rates. Greta Thunberg’s imperialist handlers are rumored to be planning a follow-up tour called the sea level rise tour to blame this on the baby boomers who should have done something about this earlier.

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt